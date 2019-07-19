Auburn, GA
Edna Ann Haney (Goodwin)
Edna Ann Haney was born April 25, 1931 to Ernest and Callie Mae Goodwin, and was one of eleven children from Aiken, SC. She passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Mrs. Haney was preceded in death by her children's father, Roy Spinks; husband, Warren Lester Haney; and youngest daughter, Sandra Dominy-Fowler; her granddaughter, Tracy Norris; and grandson, Ernest Spinks; along with two great grandsons, Ricky and Shannan Hughes; daughters-in-law, Joyce Spinks, Carolyn Spinks, and Judy Spinks; son-in-law, Ronnie Franklin; two brothers, Ernest and Howard Goodwin; and four sisters, Bessie Walker, Hattie Walker, Ann Harris, and Jeannie Harris.
Surviving family includes her four sons and one daughter, Lee Spinks, Lawrenceville, Thomas and Sharon Spinks, Loganville, Gerald and Alice Spinks, Greensboro, Larry Spinks, Dawsonville, and Becky Franklin, Auburn. There are nineteen grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren, and twelve great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind two brothers, Lloyd Goodwin, SC, and Buck Harris, MS, two sisters, Joanne Mundy, SC and Christine Miller, GA, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Haney was a homemaker for most of her life and a long time resident of Brookhaven. She had recently moved to Auburn with daughter Becky because of health issues. She was a member of the Norcross Baptist Church for many years. She loved to embroider, work puzzles, do word searches, and listen to George Jones' music. Sadly, Mrs. Haney developed Alzheimer's/Dementia a few years back and had declined both in memory and in health drastically in the last four months. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with family members speaking. The family will receive friends on Sunday two hours prior to the funeral service, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home.
