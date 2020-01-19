DACULA
Edmond Hankamer
EDMOND (Ed) HANKAMER PASSED AWAY ON Nov. 19, 2019, from cancer, shortly before his 83 birthday. He passed away at home with his family by his side.
He was born in Galveston, TX on 12/20/1936
His family was from Hankamer, TX
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Flynn Hankamer, daughters, Deborah Lee Hankamer Gilkey, (Randy), Dr. Kimberly Hankamer-Sauer (Bobby), Grand-daughter, Rachel Gilkey and Grand-son, R.J. Gilkey.
Ed married his college sweetheart. They were married 63 wonderful years.
He grew up in Miami, Fl. attending Miami Sr. High, U of Fla. & U of Miami
Ed worked for Fla Marine Service, where he was a Mgr. for 35 years, then worked for R.B. Grove for 10 years as Gen. Manager. He retired and then he and Cathy moved to Ellijay, Ga. to the beautiful mountains. After living in the mountains for 8 years, he and Cathy moved to Dacula, Ga., his present residence to be closer to their daughters.
Ed & Cathy traveled thru out the U.S., Canada and Europe over the years. They also loved to cruise, taking 13 cruises over their married life. They loved to travel!
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond & Ethel Hankamer, his sisters, Ruth Ann Wilson and Linda Doucette.
Ed was a true gentleman and everyone that met him loved him. He had many friends in Miami that he hated to leave when he moved away.
Cathy's cousin, Father John Oldfield, NY, said prayers in a mass for Ed.
To plant a tree in memory of Edmond Hankamer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.