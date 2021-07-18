Monroe, GA Edgar Ernest Welch, Jr. (Ernie) age 77 died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at his home in Monroe, GA. He was born April 30,1944 in Shreveport, LA to the late Edgar Ernest Welch, SR and Lucile Ripley Welch. He grew up in Birmingham, AL and was a graduate of Shades Valley High School and Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, AL.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Catherine (Cathy) Eaton Welch and his daughter, Cynthia Cunningham of Douglasville, GA. Ernie Retired from Sav-Rite (Winn-Dixie) in 2001. When in good health he enjoyed working in his yard and was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide Football fan. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Madison City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations to made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to your local humane society. Arrangements by Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-277-4550. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com
