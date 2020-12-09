Auburn, GA Eddie Calvin, age 58, and Cindy Sue McKnight, age 48, of Auburn passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held 7:00 pm Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment to be announced. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
