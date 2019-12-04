Easton White

Cumming, GA
Easton James White
Master Easton James White, age 20 months, of Sugar Hill, Georgia passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Funeral service will be 11AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Shadowbrook Church in Suwanee, Georgia. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery close to his paternal grandfather Harold White. Easton is survived by his parents John and Anna White; brother Maddox White; sister Hailey White, all of Sugar Hill, GA; maternal great grandmother Lucille Verner, of Tucker, GA; maternal grandmother Brenda Woodard, of Lilburn, GA; paternal grandmother Betty White, of Cumming, GA; paternal uncles David White, of Suwanee, GA and Joe White, of Cumming, GA. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 11 AM to 2PM and 4PM to 8PM at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. 770-886-9899 www.mcdonaldandson.com
