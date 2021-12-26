Buford, GA HAYES - Earnest (JR) Hayes, age 69 of Buford, GA, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 31, 2021, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Brookshire officiating. Interment will follow at Antioch Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Earnest Hayes; mother, Christeen (Adams) Mote; stepfather, Donald Mote; sister, Gladys Hayes. JR is survived by his loving wife, Lara Hayes; daughter & son in law, Michelle & Danny Song; sons, Martin Hayes, James "Grunt" Hayes; grandson, Christopher Todd Phillips; great grandson, Caydon Phillips; sister, Marlene Allen; sister & brother in love, Vicki & Jerry Payne; brothers in law & sisters in law, Ted & Jean Shultz, Tim & Sara Shultz; sister-in-law, & fiancé, Lisa (David) Norris; sister in law & brother in law, Julie & Fletcher Poole; many loving nieces & nephews. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 30, 2021, and 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
300 Simonton Road SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
12:00PM-2:00PM
300 Simonton Road SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
