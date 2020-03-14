Early B. Hardeman, age 76 of Winder, Ga died March 12th, 2020. Body will lie in state Saturday, March 14th at 12pm. Service will be held Sunday, March, 15th at 1pm. Eberhart & Son Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
WINDER
Early Hardeman
