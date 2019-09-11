Earl Dorsey

Buford
Earl Dwight Dorsey
Earl Dwight Dorsey, age 68, of Buford, GA passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; children, Tabitha Pugh, Bronson Dorsey, Chris Dorsey, Megan Dorsey, Evan Dorsey, Keylan Dorsey and Aubrey Dorsey; stepchildren, Wes, Kevin, and Emily Simmons. A memorial service honoring the life of Dwight will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3pm at The Mill Event venue 505 Lynn Ave. Jefferson, GA. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
