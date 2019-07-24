Buford
E. Wayne Webber
E. Wayne Webber, age 82, of Buford, GA passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Fran Parker Webber, Buford, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Brian Webber, Buford, GA, Quentin and Betty Sue Webber, Camden, SC, Ava Parker Lee, Moultrie, GA; brothers-in-law, Frank and Elaine Parker, Moultrie, GA, Kenneth and Barb Parker, Coopers Town, NY, Larry Parker, Seattle, WA, Donnie and Carol Parker, Blue Ridge, GA; special friends, Cam and Kelly Hackney and their children, Dusty and Jessica Cody; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Webber was born in Lyons, GA May 3, 1937. He was a 1956 graduate of Toombs Central High School, Lyons, GA. Mr. Webber was owner of Apollo-Cunnard Pest Control Company, Tucker, GA. He was one of the founders/presidents of Certified Pest Control Operators Association of GA. Mr. Webber was a member of Sardis United Methodist Church, Buford, GA when the church was in operation. Graveside services will be held at Harden's Chapel Cemetery, Inc., Lyons, GA on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the funeral home.
