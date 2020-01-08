Snellville
Durell "Dude" Hawkins
Durell "Dude" Hawkins, 83, of Snellville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Durell "Dude" Hawkins will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Snellville
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
Jan 9
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Snellville
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
