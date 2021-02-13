Dacula, GA Douglas Pat Justice, age 77 of Dacula, GA, died peacefully in hospice care on Friday, February 12, 2021. Online condolences may be sent at byrdandflanigan.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- NYPD charges 21-year-old man in connection with four subway stabbings that left 2 dead
- When the Dalai Lama dies, his reincarnation will be a religious crisis. Here's what could happen
- As armored military vehicles roll onto Myanmar's streets, protesters return for 10th day
- Woman in her 20s killed in domestic-related shooting near Dacula, Gwinnett police say
- Black History Month: Max Robinson
Articles
- GCPS looking at possibility of having all students back in schools in the fall
- Gwinnett County legislators criticize voting bills filed in Georgia Senate
- Lilburn's former development director arrested on charges of taking bribes to influence projects
- $1,000 bonus checks headed for most Georgia government employees
- Lawrenceville tearing down former city fueling station to make way for gateway plaza project
- Deadly multi-vehicle wreck shuts down I-75 north in Cobb County
- Parents rally in support of GCPS superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks, in-person learning
- GoFundMe campaign launched to cover funeral costs for mother, daughters killed in Snellville mobile home fire
- J. Alvin Wilbanks' future as GCPS superintendent at center of debate
- Midyear budget clears General Assembly with bonuses for teachers, state workers
Images
Videos
Collections
- CELEBRITY ON THE MARKET: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Cobb County estate is for sale for $7.5 million
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 8
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Feb. 14
- ON THE MARKET: This $2.3 million Suwanee home features a six-car garage, multiple kitchens
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Feb. 1-7
- SAVORY SOUPS: 6 soups you should try in Gwinnett County
- Species that went extinct in 2020
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Feb. 10
- The 25 most diverse cities in the United States
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.