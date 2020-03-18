Lawrenceville, GA
Doug Carlisle
Douglas Edward (Doug) Carlisle, age 83 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the Snellville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Hoyt Huff and Rev. Richard Williams will officiate. Interment will follow at Shadowlawn Cemetery, Lawrenceville. Doug served his country honorably in the National Guard. He worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Kraft Foods. Doug was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Lawrenceville for 63 years and a member of the Lawrenceville Masonic Lodge for over 55 years. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mattie (Bradford) Carlisle; brothers, Roger Carlisle and Randy Carlisle. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Evelyn Carlisle; daughter, Sheila Carlisle of Sarasota, FL; son and daughter in law, Ed and Alison Carlisle of Westminster, CO; sister, Ada Mullinax of Snellville; sister and brother in law, Linda and John Kellman of Grayson; brother and sister in law, Lester and Joan Carlisle of Snellville; grandchildren, Grace, Lily, Clara, and Maggie; numerous family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his memory to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 3495 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com.
Service information
Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Tim Stewart Funeral Home Snellville
2246 Wisteria Drive
Snellville, GA 30078
