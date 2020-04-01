Buford
Dottie Duncan Jackson, age 75, of Buford, GA passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of twenty-four years, James E. Jackson; parents, Dean and Dorothy Christopher Duncan; sisters, Brenda Pruitt, Becky Cochran; and brother-in-law, Johnny Cochran. She is survived by her children, Wayne Montgomery, Norcross, GA, James Dean and Dana Jackson, Athens, GA, Rhonda Jackson Kidd and husband, Wesley Kidd, Gillsville, GA; grand stepchild, Bryan and Stacy Kidd; grandchildren, Justin Dean and Jennifer Jackson, Lee Hinton Edwards, John Eric Montgomery; great grandchildren, Karter Kidd, Camdyn Jackson, Aiden Montgomery; sister, Norma and husband, Harold Monroe, Buford, GA; brother, David and Kathy Duncan, Buford, GA; brother-in-law, Johnny Pruitt, Ila, GA; several nieces, nephews, cousins and her American Legion Post 127 family. Mrs. Jackson was born on September 4, 1944 in Buford, GA and attended Buford High School. She was retired from the Huddle House in Buford as a cook for twenty-five years. She was an active worker and bar tender at the Buford American Legion Post 127. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Buford American Legion Post 127 and a member of Buford Jayceettes. A Celebration of Life service will be held later after the virus ban has been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 127, Buford, GA 30518 in memory of Dottie Jackson.
