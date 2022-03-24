Berkeley Lake, GA Dorsey Lamar Bolton, age 78, of Berkeley Lake, Georgia, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in the Berkeley Lake home he built surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services for Lamar will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church with Dr. Boyd Whaley and Rev. Lynn Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, Georgia. The family will gather with friends on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Lamar was born on August 2, 1943 in Chamblee, Georgia to the late Hugh Dorsey Bolton and the late Frances Lucille Blackburn Bolton; also preceding Lamar in death was his sister, Irene Bolton.
Although Lamar's life ended before we were ready, the time that he spent in our lives was memorable and full of joy. Lamar fulfilled many roles in his life, all were approached with a genuine kindness and love. Lamar had a way of making you feel safe and respected, related by blood or bond made no difference on the impact he would make in your life. He had an amazing knack of listening to everyone beyond the words spoken even when napping he had uncanny awareness of the conversation.
Lamar was a lifelong faithful member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. He enjoyed evenings spent in the sanctuary as a caretaker of the church and the many events he supported with keeping the church clean and ready for all life events.
During the 1960s, Lamar served in the Georgia Army National Guard. He enjoyed the outdoors all his life. He shared this passion as an Assistant Scoutmaster to Duluth First UMC Troop 419 and Norcross Presbyterian Church Troop 648. He also enjoyed quiet times in the woods and campfire conversations on his many trips to the hunting club with friends and family.
Lamar was a hard worker that enjoyed working with his hands at the business he owned for over 40 years. These traits he passed onto his two sons, David and Jeffrey.
Times dearest to his heart were spent with family. He enjoyed immediate and extended family - especially when gathered together for the holidays where he could catch up with all the happenings. Lamar was always the last one at the dinner table and the first one to start the conversation. If you wanted to know what was happening with everyone Lamar knew.
Lamar never missed a moment to appreciate his forever Valentine, Chris, his wife of 54 years. They enjoyed many nights watching the Atlanta Braves. Lamar was an avid reader and especially liked history. He frequently shared history of the local area with anyone who asked or would listen.
Beloved Grandpa "Papa" and Uncle Lamar had the most creative games, best lap for a good book, and inquisitive questions about what his grandkids valued the most. There were no limits to the fun that could be had with some extra time with Grandpa.
Lamar is survived by his loving wife, Agnes "Chris" Lord Bolton; sons, David Anthony Bolton and wife Julie, Jeffrey Bryan Bolton and wife Angie; cherished grandchildren, Savannah Rae Bolton, Amanda Nicole Bolton, Hailey Elizabeth Bolton, Zachary Bryce Bolton, Ruby Marie Bolton and Henry Ross Bolton; brother, William Bolton and wife Gail; sisters, Ellen Berlage, Mary Hosack and husband Lynn, Linda Gillespie and husband Bill; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, http://mtcarmel-umc.org, & or Friends of Scouting to sponsor a local scout, https://www.atlantabsa.org/fos.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.
