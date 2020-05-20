Buford
Dorothy "Dot" Spitler (Coppenger)
Dorothy (Dot) Coppenger Spitler, 99, passed away Saturday, May 16, at Benton House of Sugar Hill. Mrs. Spitler was born in Etowah, Tennessee, on November 4, 1920. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Boyd Alexander Spitler; her parents; one sister and three brothers. She moved to Atlanta, Georgia, at an early age and lived there until 1970 when she and her husband moved to Lawrenceville, Georgia.
There they continued their real estate business (Spitler Realty Company) until Mr. Spitler's death in 1977. Mrs. Spitler also became interested in health foods and opened the Nutrition Nook, serving the Lawrenceville area for a number of years. She was a member of Gwinnett Hall Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Elaine S. Allen and Boyd A. Spitler, Jr. (Jack), their spouses (Thad Allen and Helen Spitler), five grandchildren and their spouses, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Gwinnett Hall Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
