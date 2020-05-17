Dorothy Kinev

Norcross
Dorothy Virginia Kinev (Severson)
She was born in Ettrick, Wisconsin March 24, 1931 to Normina and Albert Severson. She moved to Minneapolis and met her future husband, John Kinev (deceased). She and John had three children, Kathryn, Daniel and Charles (called Tad). She moved with John, Kathryn and Daniel from Minneapolis to Chicago, and after a year moved again as John started his own business in Atlanta, where Tad was born. She loved her garden and wherever she lived she had many beautiful flowers. After her husband John passed away, she continued their company and when that was no longer viable, she went to work for Hallmark cards. She was very active in her church, Christ the King Lutheran and with a local bridge group for over 40 years.
Her bridge friend, Pat Ketchum says, "She had many interests and was always informed on the latest news of the day and she loved to discuss it with her friends. At the bridge parties many stories were shared and lots of laughter followed. It was a good time had by all! We will miss you dear friend. God bless!"
Her church friend Lynette Shenefield, says, "Dot was a true friend. Dot stayed current with world, domestic, and local happenings. She stayed active through her gardening and taking care of her home. She worked for Hallmark cards in her 70's and continued with her different social groups such as bridge, book clubs and small groups. Dot had deep faith and always felt near to Christ. We often had conversation about how we felt regarding our connection with God. She will certainly be missed in so many areas. She is now with Christ."
She lost her fight with lung cancer on May 5 2020. She is survived by her daughter Kathryn Kinev (William Jackson), son Daniel Kinev (Mary) , son Charles Kinev(Patricia), grandson Ryan Kinev (Megan), granddaughters Nikole Kinev, Sydney Kinev, great grandson, Jackson Kinev, sister, Carolyn Pederson, and brother Gary Severson.
There will be a memorial service in late June at her church, Christ the King Lutheran.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to her church, Christ the King Lutheran Church (ELCA) 5575 Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Kinev as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
