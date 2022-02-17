Dorothy Dean Mosley Drake

Marietta, GA Dorothy (Dottie) Mosley Drake, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in Alpharetta, Georgia, at the age of 93. The daughter of John and Gertrude Mosley of Gwinnett County, Georgia. Dorothy worked at Southeastern Underwriters Association in Atlanta, as Head Typist for 13 years after high school. It was there she met her future husband, Albert B. Drake. Five years later she put her husband through seminary and became a minister's wife and mother. Dorothy loved volunteering at the school as room mother, Girl Scout leader, Presbyterian Women, Garden Club, and Extension Club. In the 1970's, Dorothy formed the first Girl Schout troop in Lexington, Virginia, for children who have special needs. Her hobbies were sewing, needlepoint, and exercise.
Dorothy (Dottie) Mosley Drake, is survived by her daughter, Pam Drake Prochaska, son-in-law, Rick Prochaska, her two grandchildren, Sarah Prochaska Stephens (Dylan) and Michael Prochaska (Amanda), as well as her two great-grandchildren Oliver Stephens and Mary Louise Prochaska.
Donations, in Memory of Dorothy can be made to: MacPherson Presbyterian Church, 3525 Cliffside Road, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28303.
The graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:00PM at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville, Georgia.
