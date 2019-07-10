Grayson, GA
Doris Montrillau Spain
Doris Montrillau Spain age 78 of Grayson GA; passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Mrs. Spain was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Lee & Montrillau Porter, husband, Fred Spain, sisters & brothers, Evelyn Boyett, Ruth Peavey, Mardell Whitley, Clyde Porter, Marjorie Holbrook, Ray Porter, Clarence Porter, Gene Porter, James Royce Porter, & Judy Crowe. She is survived by her loving children Danny Spain, of Oxford GA; Richard Lee & DJ Spain, of Monroe GA; Donna Spain, of Grayson GA; Freda & Russ Hamryka of Loganville GA; brother & sister-in-law Raleigh & Louise Porter, of Loganville GA; sister & brother-in-law Shirley & Wesley Roebuck, of Lawrenceville GA; grandchildren Michael & Melinda Smith, Selena & Charlie Sims, Sarah & Matt Ellington, Emily Hamryka, Desiree Spain, Grace Hamryka, great-grandchildren Wynnifred Sims, & Elijah Smith. A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Woodlake Baptist Church3940 GA-138, Covington, GA 30014 with Michael Turnham officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 1:00 pm until service time. Arrangements by Byrd & Flanigan Crematory And Funeral Service Lawrenceville GA. (770)962-2200 ByrdandFlanigan.com
