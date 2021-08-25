Lawrenceville, GA McMillian - Doris T. McMillian, age 93 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 3:30 PM, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Chaplain Don Reed officiating. The burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends before the service from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM at the funeral home. As a devoted Pastor's wife of over six decades. She sent cards of encouragement, took food to the grieving, and visited the sick and elderly. She was a proud member of the Dacula Rainbow Club. Doris was a successful Avon Representative. She loved singing, playing the piano and going to her grandchildren's many activities. Her hobbies included baking, sewing and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. J.T. McMillian, parents, Charlie A. & Allie Robinson Tuggle, infant son, Charles A. McMillian; brothers & sisters-in-law, Hoyt & Naomi Tuggle; Hines & Gladys Tuggle; Eugene & Helen Tuggle; and sister, Delphia Blackstock. She is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Donna & Richard Hall; Jane Osetkowski; grandchildren, Beth Hall; Christy & Brian Wages; April & Cliff Duren; Rich & Jennifer Hall; Erik Osetkowski; 8 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. The family wishes to extend their eternal gratitude to their Mother's Caregivers who gave her such loving care and devotion -Tambrey Carlson, Chrissy Conley, Heather Cheek, Melinda Driskell, Sheila Garrett, and Magnolia Pantoja. We are grateful to the staff at Kindred for their in-home hospice care for the past year. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest book at www.stewartfh.com
