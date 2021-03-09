Doris Johnston Pettrone

Buford, GA Doris (Largent) Pettrone
Doris Pettrone, a long-time resident of Gwinnett/Hall counties, died Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the age of 83. Doris was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a devout Christian with a deep faith in God.
Born on August 4, 1937 in Wiley Ford, WVA. She moved to Baltimore, MD and began working for Western Electric/AT&T. During her career, she moved to Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, and Dallas, TX where she retired after 33 years of service. Doris had the distinction of being one of the first female plant managers at the manufacturing facility in Atlanta. She graduated from the University of Virginia, Charlottesville - The Darden Executive School of Business.
Doris is survived by her husband, George Pettrone, of 42 years. They could often be found performing duets, with Doris on the piano/organ and George on the violin/vocals. They live in Buford, GA and attended the Buford Church of God. They also attended the Sugar Hill United Methodist Church for many years. Doris loved playing the piano/organ in church and had done so for 60+ years.
She loved spending time with the family and was always the first one to arrive to the gatherings and plan time to be together.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Donna (Leo) Daniels, Auburn, GA. Also surviving, are her grandchildren, Kevin (Christian) Collier, Winder, GA; Ryan Daniels, Auburn, GA and Katelyn Daniels, Pendergrass, GA.
Her great grandchildren are Maddox and Cannon Collier, Winder, GA.
Doris had stepchildren George Charles Pettrone, Snellville, GA; Karen (Raleigh) Collins, Covington, GA. Step-grandchild Jeremy (Rachel) Leatherwood with several great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Margaret Johnston and brother, Ray Johnston all from Baltimore, MD.
She is also survived by her sister, Carol (Jim) Gay, Baltimore, MD and a sister-in-law, Sharon Johnston, Lakeland, FL. She has several nieces, a nephew and cousins that she loved dearly.
A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, March 15, 2021 at 4:00 pm in the Chapel at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, GA. Viewing will be between 2:00 - 4:00 pm prior to her service. There is no burial service planned at this time. The service will be live-streamed at 4:00 pm at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Officiating will be Reverend Steve Wood of Mount Pisgah UMC, Dr. Jeff Coleman of Sugar Hill UMC, and Reverend Joey Grizzle of Buford Church of God.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
