Good Hope, GA Doris Harris Snell, age 91, of Good Hope, Georgia formerly of Snellville, Georgia entered into rest on Thursday, February 25, 2021, after a gallant journey with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Hugh F. Snell, Sr. on November 30, 1997 (Former President of the Gwinnett County Livestock and Fair Association), also her grandsons, Harris Browning Houston on July 21, 2015 and Huston Snell on June 6, 1984. She is survived by three daughters; Jan Snell Houston (George) of Lawrenceville, Pam Snell Moon (Don) and Mandy Snell all of Good Hope; three sons, Hugh Snell, Jr. (Sandra) of Anchor Point, Alaska, Gladston Snell (Beth) and Bill Snell (Terri) all of Good Hope; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Family and friends can view the service, which will be livestreamed, either by going to the Tom M. Wages Facebook page or by clicking the blue link, on the obituary page, on the Tom M. Wages website. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of all guests and family members that we serve. Please understand the importance of social distancing, among the people in the Funeral Home, for the visitation and service. We also ask all guests and family members attending the visitation or service to please bring and wear a mask. The Service to Honor and Pay Tribute to the Life of Doris Snell will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel with Mrs. Doris's Children and Grandchildren Sharing Memories. Interment will follow at the Snellville Historical Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 o'clock until the hour of the service at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted, but those desiring may make donations to the American Cancer Society, in memory of Mrs. Doris H. Snell. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, "A Family Company," Snellville Chapel (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
