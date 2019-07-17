Charleston, SC formerly of Dacula, GA
Doris Eaves (Rogers)
Doris Rogers Eaves passed away July 6, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Charleston, SC. Mrs. Eaves was born June 12, 1926 in Rome, GA. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Grace Higgins Rogers of Rome, GA, her husband, William (Bill) H. Eaves and her sister Phylus Rogers Goldin. Mrs. Eaves is survived by her daughters, Linet Keyser (Dyrk) of Jensen Beach, FL, Barbara Hubbard (Nat) of Charleston, SC, and son, Richard Eaves (Brenda) of Snellville, GA. Mrs. Eaves is also survived by her grandchildren Austin Freeman of Miami, FL and Christi Hubbard Smoak (James) of Charleston, SC. Great grandchildren Yvaine Freeman, William Smoak and Grace Smoak, and a number of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Eaves lived a full life as a wife and mother, participating in her children's lives through school and church. She and her family were members of West Manor Baptist Church and Beecher Hills Baptist Church, in southwest Atlanta, and later at Buford Baptist Church in Buford, GA.
Mrs. Eaves and her husband loved spending summers in Suches, GA and winters in Punta Gorda, FL. In later years, Mrs. Eaves was very active at The Bridge of Lawrenceville, an assisted living facility. Ms. Eaves loved reading, Sudoku, crocheting and needle work.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Flanigan's Funeral Home in Buford, GA with Pastor Wayne Johnson, 1st Baptist Church, Buford, officiating. Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs, GA. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with services immediately after.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
