Doris Davis "Doe" Torrance

Duluth, GA Doris ( Doe ) Davis Torrance, age 84 of Duluth, died January 5, 2021, from complications of dementia. She was born March 14, 1936 in Spartanburg, SC. The second child of four children to William Henry and Cordelia Gossett Davis. The family moved to the Mobile, AL area during WW II, where Cordelia worked in the shipyards as a "Rosie the Riveter". After the war the family moved to Atlanta, GA where Doe finished her high school education at Russell High School in East Point. Her early work career included stints at Davidson's, J.P. Allen, and Rich's as a buyer and a model in women's fashions. After raising two children, Marty Hazan and Lyn Rosemond, Doe was employed at Texas Instruments as the manager of the Calculator Exchange Program.
She was predeceased by her parents and three siblings. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Martin Torrance, her blended family of 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was cremated and due to Covid-19, the family will have a private celebration of life at a future date.
The family requests that any gesture of remembrance be made to the Emory Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Emory University Health Sciences Development, 1762 Clifton Rd, NE, Suite 1400 Atlanta, GA 30322
