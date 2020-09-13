Buford, GA Donnie Jean Reepe Pugh, age 89, of Buford, GA passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of twenty-five years, Carlton Pugh; parents, Jesse and Dovie Stephens Reeve; and brother, James J. Reepe. She is survived by her sons, Greg and Robin Pugh, Hollywood, FL, Kenny and Denise Pugh, Ellijay, GA; grandchildren, Heath and Amanda Pugh, Hollywood, FL, D. C and Adrienne Trammel, Dahlonega, GA; five great grandchildren, Libby Pugh, Brady Pugh, Destiny Trammel, Devyn Trammel, Zane Trammel; sister, Geraldine Reepe Cates, Buford, GA; beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; extended family, Sherry Olivet McDaniel, Buford, GA; sister-in-law, Dean Pugh Jones, Buford, GA. Mrs. Pugh was born June 14, 1931 in Buford, GA. She was a 1948 graduate of Buford High School. She was retired from Sears Roebuck Company after years of service as a credit manager. She was a member of Suwanee Good Times where she had served as President and also a longtime member of Island Ford Baptist Church in Buford, GA. She enjoyed helping others in many ways such as taking people to appointments. She was a very loving and caring person. She will be missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis James and Josh Page officiating. Interment will follow at Island Ford Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford, GA 30518. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 15th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Island Ford Baptist Church, 850 Island Ford Rd, Buford, GA 30518 in memory of Donnie Jean Reepe Pugh.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Google Doodle honors civil rights activist who fought school segregation in California in the 1940s
- Hong Kong was once a safe haven from China. Now activists are fleeing the city by boat to Taiwan
- Eric Reid calls NFL's use of Colin Kaepernick in video 'diabolical'
- Gwinnett DA Danny Porter sued for libel, slander by opponent Patsy Austin-Gatson over ethics allegations
Articles
- YARBROUGH: State school superintendent refuses to turn around on testing
- Gwinnett's COVID-19 numbers continue to decline
- Amazon is hiring 33,000 new employees with an average pay of $150,000
- Gwinnett County Public Schools enrollment lower than anticipated during COVID-19 pandemic, but officials hopeful to catch up this fall
- Shiloh High School delaying dismissal of students because of nearby police activity
- Gwinnett police SWAT K9, suspect killed in shooting near Norcross
- Gwinnett police ID suspect in death of woman found in road near Buford
- Gwinnett health director Dr. Audrey Arona: 'Everybody needs to get their flu shots' as COVID-19 pandemic continues
- Snellville's The Grove at Town Center project on track to break ground this year
- Juvenile shot, killed near Lawrenceville, police say
Images
Videos
Collections
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Sept. 14
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 13, 2020
- Gwinnett Alumni on 2020 NFL Rosters
- ON THE MARKET: This $2.195 million Duluth home features outdoor kitchen, expansive balcony
- ON THE MARKET: $1.88 million Braselton estate features golf course views, meticulous property
- These are foods you shouldn’t keep in the refrigerator
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Aug. 31
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Sept. 7-13
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Sept. 7
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.