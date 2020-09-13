Buford, GA Donnie Jean Reepe Pugh, age 89, of Buford, GA passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of twenty-five years, Carlton Pugh; parents, Jesse and Dovie Stephens Reeve; and brother, James J. Reepe. She is survived by her sons, Greg and Robin Pugh, Hollywood, FL, Kenny and Denise Pugh, Ellijay, GA; grandchildren, Heath and Amanda Pugh, Hollywood, FL, D. C and Adrienne Trammel, Dahlonega, GA; five great grandchildren, Libby Pugh, Brady Pugh, Destiny Trammel, Devyn Trammel, Zane Trammel; sister, Geraldine Reepe Cates, Buford, GA; beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; extended family, Sherry Olivet McDaniel, Buford, GA; sister-in-law, Dean Pugh Jones, Buford, GA. Mrs. Pugh was born June 14, 1931 in Buford, GA. She was a 1948 graduate of Buford High School. She was retired from Sears Roebuck Company after years of service as a credit manager. She was a member of Suwanee Good Times where she had served as President and also a longtime member of Island Ford Baptist Church in Buford, GA. She enjoyed helping others in many ways such as taking people to appointments. She was a very loving and caring person. She will be missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis James and Josh Page officiating. Interment will follow at Island Ford Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford, GA 30518. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 15th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Island Ford Baptist Church, 850 Island Ford Rd, Buford, GA 30518 in memory of Donnie Jean Reepe Pugh.

