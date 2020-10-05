Donna Ray Glisson

Suwanee, GA Donna is originally from Atlanta but has lived in Suwanee, GA for the past 35 years. She was born on October 3, 1943 and passed away on October 5, 2020. Her parents were Clinton Ray of Hartwell, GA and Grace Wiley of Sparta, GA. Donna has one sibling Joel Keith Ray (Miriam) of Bishop, GA. She is survived by her husband of 52 years David Glisson. She has one daughter Janet Kirby (Travis) and one grandson, Logan Kirby, all of Suwanee, GA. Donna was co-owner of Suwanee Tree Farm, Inc. and served as treasurer. Her hobbies were quilting bridge and crafts. She was a member of the Hall County Quilt Guild. She loved Georgia football even though her husband graduated from Georgia Tech. Donna graduated from Fulton County High School.

