Buford, GA Donna Jean Tatum Puckett, age 80, of Buford, GA passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Hugh and Arvie Howell Tatum, nine brothers, and seven sisters. Mrs. Puckett is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, Walter W. Puckett, Buford, GA; children, Ronnie and Angela Puckett, Sugar Hill, GA, Keith and Rosey Puckett, Flowery Branch, GA, Barry and Margie Puckett, Buford, GA, Karen and Darryl McGinnis, Flowery Branch, GA; seventeen grandchildren, Preston, Justin, Brandon and Morgan, Nicholas and Lindsey, Jeremy, Kevin, Leah and Jeremy, Ryan and Megan, Jeffery, Tasha and Beau, Ashley and David; great grandchildren, Audrina, Braxton, Emily, Catre, Tucker, Bentley, Hudson, Evie, Eli, Izak, Hailey, Connie; step grandchildren, Eliah, Madelene, Harlee, Dallas; brother, Cleo (Jo Ann) Tatum, Buford, GA; sister, Barbara Tatum Kozel, Flowery Branch, GA; sister-in-law, Carrie Mae Puckett, Gainesville, GA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Puckett was born on April 11, 1940 in Sugar Hill, GA. She was a 1959 graduate of Sugar Hill School, and she was a homemaker. Mrs. Puckett was a lifelong member of the Buford Church of God. She was a former Sunday school teacher, and for a long time she was in charge of coordinating meals for families after a funeral. Mrs. Puckett served in many capacities at the Buford Church of God, and was a member of the Prime Timers Senior group. She was an Elder in the Church of God. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Buford Church of God with Pastor Joey Grizzle and Pastor Danny Smith officiating. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
