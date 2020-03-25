Buford
Donald Wayne Winkler
Donald Wayne Winkler, age 78, of Buford, GA passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl M. and Louise Moore Winkler; sister, Millie W. Sinyard Bates. Mr. Winkler is survived by his wife, Saranel Whitlock Winkler, Buford, GA; daughters and sons-in-law, Jill W. Bulger and Zach Bigham, Cumming, GA, Carla W. Porterfield and Joey Porterfield, Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Jack and Chloe Bulger, Cumming, GA, Lilli and Carter Thomas Porterfield, Cumming, GA; sister-in-law, Marthagem Whitlock, Nashville, TN; nephew, Cory Sinyard, Cumming, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Winkler was born on October 17, 1941 in Murphy, NC. He was retired from General Motors after thirty-three years in the parts division. He was an accomplished artist, musician, played bass and harmonica. He was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church, Lawrenceville, GA and a member of the U.A.W. Local 34. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Prospect United Methodist Church with Pastor Richard Moeller officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Footprints Building Fund at Prospect United Methodist Church, Lawrenceville, GA in memory of Donald Wayne Winkler.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Winkler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
