Winder, GA Donald "Don" Myles Lee, age 82, of Winder, GA passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lavene (Whitehead) Lee, 81, also of Winder, GA. He will be lovingly remembered by his three sons, Donnie and his companion Dawn, of Winder, GA; Jeff and his partner, Jeff, of Avondale Estates, GA; and Rusty and his wife, Rayna, of Winder, GA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pheron Theopolis and Gertrude Foster Lee; siblings and infant daughter, Darlene. He leaves behind a loving legacy to his grandchildren, Jake and Colter (Donnie's children) and Taylor (Andrew), Caleb (Malorie), Justin (Britney), Joshua, and Gracie (Rusty's children); and great-grandchildren, Charlee and Camryn. He was loved by his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He will also be missed by his best friend and constant canine companion, Milo. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 11:00am - 1:00pm.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask that all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask.
Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, "A Family Company," 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
