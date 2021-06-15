Duluth, GA Donald Joseph Minardi, age 60, of Duluth, Georgia passed away on June 9, 2021.
Don was born in Omaha, Nebraska on October 22, 1960 to parents James and Janice Minardi. He graduated from Central Gwinnet High School in Lawrenceville and went on to enroll in the Navy following graduation. Don became an electrician by trade and volunteered with young children.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Janice Minardi; brother, Steven; and his son, Steven.
Don is survived by his wife, Glenice; children, Jason Price (Elizabeth), Chris Minardi (Starr), Danielle Pierce (Alex), Jason Bridwell (Emily), and Kathy Ross (Winter); sister, Vicki; brothers Raymond (Martha), Jim (Carla) and Jeff (Patti) and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, June 19 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.
