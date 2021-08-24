Winder, GA Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Donald "Don" Lee Eberhart, age 79 of Winder, Georgia who entered into rest Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Mr. Eberhart was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, a son of the late Homer Lee Eberhart and the late Odell Simpson Eberhart, was retired from General Motors after forty-two years of service and was a Charter Member of The Jackson County Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Eberhart is preceded by a brother Rex Allen Eberhart.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Arther Eberhart of Winder, son, Jeffrey Lee Eberhart and his wife Ginger of Douglasville, Georgia, daughter, Dana Wright and her husband Matt of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Four grandchildren, Michael lee Eberhart, Steven Jeffrey Eberhart, Ashley Wright and Colton Wright. One sister, Delena Ervin of Fort Payne, Alabama.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 P.M. EST, Friday, August 27, 2021 from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Jack Lawson and Reverend Matt Booher officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 1:00 - 3:00 P.M., prior to the service on Friday. An additional service will be held 1:00 P.M. CST Saturday, August 28, 2021 from Walkers Chapel Methodist Church, 2542 County Road 115, Fort Payne, Alabama. The family will receive friends at the Church 12:00 - 1:00 CST prior to service. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Mr. Eberhart may be made to the Building Fund of the Jackson County Baptist Church, 79 Memorial Drive, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
