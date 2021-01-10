Winder, GA Donald "Doodle" Clarence Crowe, age 44, of Winder passed away Friday, January 8, 2021. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Monday, January 11, 2021 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Dacula, GA. Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 pm Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
