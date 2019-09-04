JEFFERSON
Donald "Duck" Brooks
Donald "Duck" Brooks, age 72, of Jefferson passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Tyrus Baptist Church, 2616 Commerce Road, Jefferson, GA, 30549. Pastor Bo Whisnant, Pastor Wes King and Rev. John Hays will be officiating. Interment to follow at Revival Baptist Church, 2269 Hwy 332, Hoschton, GA, 30548. The family will be receiving friends at the home of Ellie Martin, 31 O'Kelly Rd., Nicholson, GA, 30565. In lieu of flowers, the family requests love offerings be made to the funeral home for expenses. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
