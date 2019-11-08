Lawrenceville, A
Domenic Joseph Abruzzise, Jr.
Domenic Joseph Abruzzise, Jr, age 77, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents Domenic and Lucine Gowlet Abruzzise, Sr, and brother, Richard Francis Abruzzise. Mr. Abruzzise is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Melda Ann Sims Abruzzise, Lawrenceville; brother-in-law, Joseph D. (Carolyn) Sims, Flowery Branch; nieces, Denyse Abruzzise Dar, Sharon (Dan) Parker, Brookhaven, Penny (Burney) Oslin, Lawrenceville; nephews, Dennis (Donna) Sims, Duluth, Matthew (Katie) Sims, Sharpsburg; great nieces, Nagi "Nikki" Dar and Amelia (Jake) Thomas, Los Angeles, CA; great nephews, Rabya "Rob" Dar, Sean Sims, Atlanta, Austin Oslin, Lawrenceville; and several cousins. Mr.Abruzzise was born on November 6, 1942 in Worchester, MA. After graduating high school, he attended college at Kennesaw College in Kennesaw, GA. Mr. Abruzzise was a retired inspector from Habasit America Company after ten years, and he was a member of Old Peachtree Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed reading and watching movies. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Old Peachtree Presbyterian Church with Pastor Alan Johnson and Pastor Joe Deighton officiating. Interment will be on Monday at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta with graveside service at 1:00 p.m.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
