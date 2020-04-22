Hoschton, GA
Dillard Hillman
Mr. Dillard Hillman, 78, of Hoschton, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical, Braselton Campus.
Due to the global pandemic COVID 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born on April 1, 1942 in Cuthbert, GA he was the son of the late Grady Proctor and Aileen Daniels (James Daniels). He was a bus driver for the City of New York.
Mr. Hillman is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diahanne Dudley Hillman of Hoschton; son, Craig Hillman of Brooklyn NY; daughter and son in law, Adrienne and Raymond Brown, Jr. of Duluth; grandchildren, Nia Rae Brown, Raymond Hillman Brown III; brother, Kenneth Daniels (deceased) of Hartford CT; James Daniels Jr. of Lilburn; sisters, Olivia Bussey of Columbus, GA, Clara Thomas of Irvington NJ, Maelene Williams of Manchester CT, Gwendolyn Colbert of Manchester CT, Betty Daniels (deceased) of Irvington, NJ; Jacqueline Daniels of Irvington NJ and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton, GA 30517 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.comArrangements by Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
To plant a tree in memory of Dillard Hillman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.