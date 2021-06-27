Devonne Joseph Neal

Monroe, GA With deepest sorrow, we announce that Devonne Joseph Neal, Sr., age 46, of Monroe, Georgia, our most beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, family member and friend passed suddenly on Friday, June 25, 2021 while at home. Devonne leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of twenty years, Melissa Neal; five children, Devonne Joseph Neal, Jr., Jaden Neal, Skylan Neal, Maddox Neal and Livia Neal; mother, Janice Jackson of Buckhead, GA; sisters, Kristin Scott, Jenay Fortune and Danielle Scott all of Buckhead, GA; Kristen Walcott and Taylor Neal both of Stone Mountain, GA; brothers, Jamel Parris of Buckhead, GA, Matthew Neal and Zachary Neal both of Stone Mountain, GA; maternal grandmother, Livia Jackson of Palm Bay, FL; step-mother, Cheryl Jeremiah of Stone Mountain, GA; mother-in-law, Elisabeth and Robby Hughes of Braselton, GA; father-in-law, Larry and Peggy Thomas of Snellville, GA; sisters-in-law, Jessica Mason of Cumming, GA, Jennifer Kilgore of Loganville, GA and Lindsey Hughes of Lexington, SC; brother-in-law, Chris Hughes of Braselton, GA; other relatives and friends. Devonne was preceded in death by his father, Herman Neal. Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guest that we serve. We also ask all family members and guests attending the visitation and service to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask. A Service Honoring the Life of Devonne Neal will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to P4 Childhood Cancer Foundation - Kids Deserve a Fighting Chance at www.p4foundation.org or Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1775 The Exchange SE, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30339 (770-916-9474) www.georgia.wish.org in memory of Devonne J. Neal, Sr. A Private interment will be held the week after the July 4th Holiday with Devonne being laid to rest with his daughter, Jasmine Monique Neal. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.