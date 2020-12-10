Savannah, GA Dennis Zigmund Lasik, 72, transitioned unexpectedly Dec 6 from a massive brain bleed in Savannah, GA. Formerly from Cumming, GA, born in Philadelphia, Dennis was a business owner of CrystalTek with his wife Janie Lasik. In July in Atlanta, Ga we will have a celebration of life service for Dennis, a Vietnam vet, 5th degree black belt, and owner of Martial Arts studios. For full obit go to www.foxandweeks.com
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Lasik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
