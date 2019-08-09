Freeport, FL
Dennis Oros
Dennis "Denny" Alan Oros was called home by his Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Denny was born January 28, 1949 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Fairchance-Georges High School and California University of Pennsylvania with a Master's degree in Special Education. He continued his education with a degree in Educational Leadership. Denny was very active in the Dacula, Georgia Athletic Association and enjoyed coaching his sons' sports teams. Denny retired from Gwinnett County Public Schools in 2009 following a rewarding career teaching vocational skills to young adults with special needs. Denny also dedicated his time working with the Gwinnett County Department of Corrections, helping countless inmates earn their GED. Denny moved to Walton County, Florida where he continued to work in special education, earning Teacher of the Year honors before retiring for a second time. Denny enjoyed the bayou, beaches, traveling, jet skiing, dolphin watching, and volunteering at Destiny Worship Center. Denny loved his Lord and tried to live his life according to the Scripture. Denny loved working on projects around his home and was skilled at home improvement. He was an avid Steelers and Penn State fan, as well as a talented golfer. He was "Pap Pap" to grandchildren and had a fun-loving relationship with them.
Denny is preceded in death by his parents, Helen Hovanec Oros and George Michael Oros. Denny is survived by his wife, Laura Creighton; his children and grandchildren, Chad and Kim Oros of Hoschton, Georgia (children Madeline, Elise, Nolan and Camille), Ryan and Courtney Oros of Dacula, Georgia (children Blakely, Ramsey, and daughter due in October), his step-children, Jo Dawn and Steve (children, Liam, AnnaSophia, Cierra, and Catherine), his siblings and their spouses, Cheryl and Rick Thompson of Winfield, Pennsylvania, Bryan and Kathy Oros of Greensville, Pennsylvania, Tammy and David Blaha of Ann Arbor Michigan, and Rick Oros and partner Marcus Hughes of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
A service in celebration and remembrance of Denny's Life will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Destiny Worship Center, Freeport Campus, 16019 Hwy 331, Freeport, Florida 32439, with Rob Longmire officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Destiny Worship Center.
You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.
Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.