Lawrenceville, GA Denise Jean Cardarelli, age 66, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by Joseph Michael Cardarelli. She is survived by her children Bonnie Jones, Corey Cardarelli, Sandra Cardarelli, and Aaron Cardarelli, her grandchildren Amaya Lore, Nicholas Jones, and Alexander Cardarelli, and her siblings Diane Frigola and Debby Balcom. Denise was born in Syracuse, New York and grew up in Borodino, New York. She owned and managed Joseph's Salon. She was a dedicated Christian and treasured time with family more than anything. She loved customizing decorative, creative cakes for family and friends and tending to her garden.
She was very loved and will be dearly missed. A funeral service honoring the life of Denise will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 1:30pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Pastor Duke Forester officiating. Interment will follow at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 18th from 5pm-8pm. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Denise Cardarelli as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
