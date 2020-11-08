Maysville, GA Deloris Ann Tredway, age 65, of Maysville passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 High Lawn Funeral Home, 1435 Main Street E., Oakhill, WV 25901. Officiating is Lum Toney. Family will receive friends 10:00 AM up until service time at High Lawn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org. 706-654-0966.
