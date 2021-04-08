Duluth, GA Debra B. Hamrick, 66, of Duluth, GA died April 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held Monday, April 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel with Rev. Kevin Nix officiating. Ms. Hamrick, a native of Duluth GA., was retired from Cibavision after 28 years of service. Preceded in death by her husband, Ed Hamrick and a brother Thomas Bagwell, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Bill Dominicali of Jefferson, GA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Denise and Stevie Shoemake of Cumming, GA, Heidi and Junior Pittman of Jefferson, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Tonia Bagwell of Dawsonville, GA; sister-in-law, Mary Bagwell of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Alex Dominicali, Allie Dominicali, Bella Dominicali, Will Dominicali. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Monday, April 12, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.

