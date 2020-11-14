Lavonia, GA Deborah Johnson, age 69, of Lavonia, passed away Saturday(11/14) at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Memorial Service: 11am Wednesday (11/18) at Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia. Visitation one hour prior. To leave condolences visit stricklandfh.com
