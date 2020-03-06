Debbie Small

Maysville
Debbie Ann Small (Garner)
Debbie Ann Garner Small, age 54, of Maysville, GA passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy E. Garner; mother, Joann Duncan Garner; and sister, Connie Tatum. Mrs. Small is survived by her husband, Steven Allen Small, Jefferson, GA; children, Latasha Small, Maysville, GA, Dustin Allen Small, Maysville, GA, Kayten Small, Maysville, GA; grandchildren, Tiana Andrew, Isaac Small and Elizabeth Small; brothers, Timmy Garner, Oakwood, GA, Scotty Garner, Maysville, GA; aunt and uncle, Mary and Terry White, Buford, GA; uncle, Roy Duncan, Buford, GA; and several nieces, nephews, cousins. Debbie Garner Small was born September 28, 1965 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, GA. She was a graduate of Johnson High School in Flowery Branch, GA. Mrs. Small had been employed with Makita Tool Company in Buford, GA. She was a member of Roanoke Baptist Church in Cumming, GA. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Olsten officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 8th from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
