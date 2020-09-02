Lawrenceville, GA MIZE - Debbie A. Mize, age 70 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Debbie had worked for Mutual of Omaha and was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Emmett Mize. She is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Josh & Mandi Mize of Flowery Branch, Chris & Tiffany Mize of New Smyrna Beach, FL; grandchildren, Emilee Mize, Savannah Mize, Dawson Mize, and Axle Mize; and her brother, Dennis Geiger of Monroe. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
