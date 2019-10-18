Deana Hall

Duluth, GA
Deana "Deanie" Hall (Davis)
Deana "Deanie" Davis Hall, age 86, of Duluth, GA, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother gracefully entered into the presence of Jesus on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center with her two daughters by her side. Her last days were spent peacefully with her large family and many friends. Deana Davis Hall was born September 26th, 1933 in Fair Play, South Carolina to the late Ruben Moss Davis and Junie Dean Richey Davis. Deana was a devout Christian and a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Norcross. She loved to garden, spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and take spontaneous trips with her daughters where ever they were lead to go. Born during the Great Depression, Deana was the daughter of a sharecropper, and grew up with very little. Deanie was a graduate of North Greenville College. She moved to Atlanta to work for Southern Bell where she later met the love of her life Paul. Learning from her grandchildren she managed to become a techie of sorts in her older years, able to keep up with family and friends from her iPhone, but mainly used her love of technology to send chain-letters on Facebook, where she left precious reminders of her love. The times dearest to her heart were the many wonderful days she spent with her family on Amelia Island, watching her grandchildren play and grow into young men and women that she was especially proud of. Deana was preceded in death by the love of her life of 67 years, William Paul Hall and precious son, William "Billy" Hall. She is survived by her daughters, Krista Lay and Alice VanderVeen; grandchildren, Nyya Marion, Gabriel Lay, Hannah Hall, Joseph Lay, Lydia Clark, Samuel Lay, Will VanderVeen, Audrey Parekh; great-grandchildren, Xavia, Thomas, Austrialla, Frankie, Amelia, Cecilia, Sullivan, Everly, Bella, Magnolia, Julian, Emilie, Mossy, Noah and Judah. The family will welcome friends on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brother Funeral Homes & Crematory. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Norcross. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Norcross. In lieu of flowers the family requests gifts be made to St. Jude Children's Research Center or Children's Health Care of Atlanta. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770.448.5757.
