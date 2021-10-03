Dawes Eggers

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* From 2 AM EDT Tuesday through late Wednesday night.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks,
given the wet ground and normal to above normal streamflows across
the watch area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Snellville, GA Dawes D. Eggers of Snellville, GA passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2021, at the age of 96. He was born March 13, 1925 in Watauga County, TN. He loved the Lord, his church, family, and golf. He served four years in the U.S. Navy and retired from CSX Railroad in 1985. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine V. Eggers and daughters, Sharon Guzy and Kathy Brackett. He is survived by daughter, Rebecca Hurdle, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 2pm at Washington County Memory Gardens in Johnson City, TN. Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Dawes Eggers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
