Lawrenceville, GA
David John Westphal
David John Westphal of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on November 12, 2019.
David is survived by his wife, Phyliss; daughter Marny, her husband Ken, and grandchildren Ian and Nadia; daughter Ronda, her husband Bryan, grandchildren Chrystan and Catelynn, and great-grandchildren Kaylee, Mikynlee, Emory, Lorali, and Anastasia; son David, his wife Lisa and grandchild Kevin; and daughter Kendra, and her husband Will.
David was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on May 22, 1943 to Herbert and Edna Westphal. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for a few years. On September 20, 1969, he married Phyliss and welcomed four children over the following ten years. His wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the most important aspects of his life.
David was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed all kinds of music, baseball, football, golf, and spending time with his family. He was a charter member of Oak Road Lutheran Church. David was a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Braves. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A memorial service is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on November 24, 2019 at Oak Road Lutheran Church, 1004 Oak Road, Lilburn, GA 30047. The family will receive friends whose lives David touched from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to Oak Road Lutheran Church.
