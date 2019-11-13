Lilburn
David West
David J. West, age 70, of Lilburn, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, with Rev. David Huff officiating. Interment will be in Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain. A native of Hopkinsville, KY, David was self-employed as a stone mason and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lilburn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Gail West, and his brother, Michael W. West. Survivors include his sons, David West, Jr. of Lilburn and Greg West of Norcross; daughter, Christi Duong of Duluth; 5 grandchildren; sisters, Shahara Ellis of Fitzgerald, Brenda Brock of Soddy Daisy, TN, Gail Johnson of Newnan and Sherrell Haremski of Fitzgerald; brother, Charles "Chuck" West of Florida. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
