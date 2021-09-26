Dacula, GA With sadness we announce the passing of David W. Rock of Dacula, Georgia on Friday, September 24, 2021. He was born April 6, 1945 to Walter Rock, Jr. and Lucille Stirgwolt Rock in Cleveland, Ohio. He moved with his family to Decatur, Georgia when he was 9 years old. He graduated from South West Dekalb High School in 1963 and attended Georgia Tech for 2 years. He then joined the Air Force and was stationed at Lackenheath Air Force Base in England. He returned to the states and finished his education at Dekalb Tech/Georgia Perimeter College in computer programming and was a programmer for 42 years, retiring in 2012. He was a member of Glen Haven United Methodist Church until 2002 when he became a member of Dacula United Methodist Church. David and his wife Nancy were board members of Miss Dekalb Scholarship Pageant for many years and most recently were members of The United Methodist Children's Home Auxiliary. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy Ray Rock; his 2 brothers, Peter (Sarah) of Mount Pleasant, SC and Walter III of Rapid City, SD; sister-in-law Marian (Roy) Edwards of Covington, GA; nephew Troy (Beth) Hopper and their son Everett of Cartersville, GA; step-niece Lauren (Matt) Lausier and their children Libby, Shea and Hope of Milton, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Douglas Rock and niece Abigail Rock; brother-in-law, E.S. Hopper. Due to Covid concerns, a memorial service to honor the life of David will be held at a later date. Please check the Tom M. Wages Funeral Service website - www.wagesfuneralhome.com periodically for further updates on place and time of service. Donations may be made in his memory to the Dacula United Methodist Church, 2655 Fence Road, Dacula, GA 30019 or The Lawrenceville Co-op Ministry, 52 Gwinnett Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30045.
Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company", 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA, 770-963-2411, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of David Rock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.