Loganville
David Kendall Van Baush
On Saturday, September 21, 2019, David Kendall Van Baush, loving husband and father of three, passed away suddenly at his Loganville, GA home at the age of 61. David was born February 16, 1958 in Queens, NY to Edward and Hyacinth Van Baush. He was a Certified Public Accountant where he ended his career helping others with their taxes, a task he truly enjoyed. On April 28, 1990, he married Barbara Elizabeth Young. They raised two daughters, Brooke and Chelsea, and one son, Jonathan. Through the Van Baush's love for soccer, David became a prominent, Georgia soccer referee and an avid member of the Georgia Soccer Association. He was known for his bold personality, quick wit, and unbeatable BBQing. David was preceded in death by his father, Edward. He is survived by his mother Hyacinth, his wife Barbara, his three children, Brooke, Chelsea, and Jonathan, his brothers Brian, Ward, and Russell, his sister, Audrey, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5th 2019 at the Tom M. Wages Funeral Home at 1 o'clock p.m. 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, Ga. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Bryson Soccer Association, 4370 Lawrenceville Hwy, Box 2702, Lilburn, GA 30047 where a scholarship account will be set up for kids who can't afford the cost of becoming a referee.
