David Todd Wooten

  • 0

Lawrenceville, GA David Todd Wooten, 56, of Lawrenceville, GA had his last sunset on September 28, 2021. Todd was born on November 5, 1964 to David Dallinger Wooten and Mary Frances (Harris) Wooten (preceded in death). He grew up in Rome, Georgia where he attended Elm Street Elementary, Johnson Elementary, and Model High School. Shortly before entering high school, Todd gave his life to Christ on April 30, 1978. He was baptized by Reverend Dewayne Walker, who was the presiding minister over Holsey Sinai, C.M.E. church. After graduating high school, he attended Floyd Junior College for a year, then transferred to the University of Georgia, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology. He then enrolled into the University of Law program at UGA where he received a Juris Doctorate degree. Upon graduating, he worked for the Georgia Capital Defender Office. He later began working for himself in Athens, Georgia as a defense attorney. His last services working as a defense attorney were for Gwinnett County Government, where he accepted court appointed cases.

One of Todd's most cherished and proudest moments came on August 27, 1999. On this day, he welcomed his daughter, Morgan Aleeya Wooten into the world. It would not be the last time he was overjoyed with his daughter. In May of this year, he once again beamed with joy and pride as she walked across the stage to receive her bachelor's degree from Augusta University.

Todd was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. His interest included causes that involved children, Civil Rights and Social Action, Disaster and Humanitarian Relief, and Human Rights. He was an avid Falcons and UGA bulldog fan, enjoyed playing golf and writing poetry. He is survived by his daughter, Morgan A. Wooten (Athens), father, David D. Wooten (Rome), brother, Dwight G. Wooten, and wife, LaTwan (Battle Creek, MI), sister, Marla D. Greene (Lawrenceville), nephews Terrance M. Greene and wife, Talia (Buford) and Trenton T.H. Greene (Buford), nieces Jessica N. and Brittney M. Wooten (Chattanooga, TN), special friends - Santhia Curtis, William (Bill) Thomas, Lonnie Walls, Vince Lucier, Steve Woodard, Lisa Ferguson, the Beta Zeta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Incorporated and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, great nephews and friends.

The family wishes thank all those who called, sent flowers, cards, love, and words of kindness. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hirschberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

